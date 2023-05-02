Kimberley Preston-Stevens and Kim Wood show off the ring up for raffle. Photo courtesy Chris Black

Campbell River jeweller’s family to raffle diamond ring to raise money for cystic fibrosis

Ring worth over $6,000 up for raffle

A Campbell River family with a history in the jewelry business is raffling off a half-carat diamond ring to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Preston Jewellers was a long-time fixture in Campbell River. Every year the store, along with Canadian Diamonds and Neal Hamilton provided a piece of diamond jewelry to help raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. The peice would be raffled off on June 24 at the Brind’Amour/Nugent-Hopkins Cystic Fibrosis Golf Classic dinner.

After the store closed in 2020, Brian Preston’s family kept one diamond ring with the hopes that it would raise even more funds to help fight cystic fibrosis. In honour of Brian, who passed in 2017, the Preston children (Kimberley, Dale and Kelly) donated the ring this year for the raffle.

Kimberley Preston-Stevens said “My father believed in giving back to the community and was a strong supporter of the CF cause. It is my family’s pleasure to continue his tradition of support.”

It is a half-carat, Canadian diamond ring that is valued at $6,500. Tickets are available online and are sold for $20 each. All funds raised go to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Campbell River/Comox Valley Chapter to support high quality clinical care for people , advocacy and medical scientific research to find a cure or control for this life threatening disease.

There is a limited supply of tickets available. Tickets are available at trellis.org/beth-hamiltonbrian-preston-memorial-raffle.

RELATED: NHL coach inspired by Campbell Riverite’s lifelong struggle with cystic fibrosis

Time to sign up for the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
