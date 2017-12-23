Campbell River Hundai gives kids a helping hand

John Howard Society’s Tara Jordan (centre) accepts the proceeds of Campbell River Hyundai’s Breakfast With Santa event ($400) from (left to right) Sanjay Sharma (general sales manager), Sott Kilby (owner), Jordan, and Scott Lewis (parts and service manager).

With Santa’s help, Campbell River Hyundai staff and friends were able to raise $400 for John Howard KidStart Mentoring Program at their recent Breakfast with Santa event.

Scott Kilby, owner of C.R. Hyundai said, “We are choosing to support KidStart because it doesn’t matter what background you come from, having a role model who shows up and guides you is invaluable. We all need mentors to show us how to be successful adults.”

Kilby added, “I’ve been lucky to have four solid mentors who’ve been instrumental to guiding me in my life and really shaped who I am today. My father, Rick Kilby, my friend, Steve Marshal, Tim Hunter (my boxing coach), my father-in-law, Gary Thulin, and most recently, my Karate teacher, Dan Wallace, have all been great role models for me and have guided me to be my best.”

John Howard KidStart is Campbell River’s only mentoring program since Big Brothers & Sisters closed its doors. KidStart connects caring adults with children and youth aged 6-18, who are needing mentors in their lives.

There are currently 147 children in Campbell River excitedly waiting for mentors to come forward.

Mentors can be inviduals, families or couples, and finding a mentee that has hobbies and interests that are similar to a mentor’s is key to the programs success.

John Howard KidStart depends on fundraising to operate and to help children and families that could benefit from having mentors spend a few hours a week with them.

“Knowing that KidStart doesn’t get the core funding it needs, I really want to help them with funds to connect Campbell River kids with the mentors they need. The work that KidStart does is really important to help grow and lead our next generation in a positive way. I believe every kid needs a mentor, and it breaks my heart to think of kids that are left behind,” Kilby said.

For more information about volunteering or to make a donation to John Howard KidStart, contact the Coordinator Tara Jordan at 250-203-3111 or tara@jhsni.bc.ca