Campbell River, how are you helping each other?
The Mirror is looking for your stories
As part of our coverage of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and response, the Campbell River Mirror is looking to hear from our readers about how they are taking care of each other.
We want to know how you are helping your neighbours. We are looking for videos, photos and stories about how our community is banding together in a time of need. It could be as small as calling your neighbour to see how they’re doing. Or it could be as big as an impromptu “social distance concert” in backyards.
Let’s use this as a chance to grow as a community and come together when it is most needed.
Stories, photos and videos can be sent to marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com.
