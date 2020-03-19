Across the province, neighbours are helping neighbours. This message, offering help to those self-isolating, was posted in an Abbotsford apartment building. Submitted

Campbell River, how are you helping each other?

The Mirror is looking for your stories

As part of our coverage of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and response, the Campbell River Mirror is looking to hear from our readers about how they are taking care of each other.

We want to know how you are helping your neighbours. We are looking for videos, photos and stories about how our community is banding together in a time of need. It could be as small as calling your neighbour to see how they’re doing. Or it could be as big as an impromptu “social distance concert” in backyards.

Let’s use this as a chance to grow as a community and come together when it is most needed.

Stories, photos and videos can be sent to marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com.

RELATED: STAY INFORMED ABOUT COVID-19

Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing. The Campbell River Mirror recommends visiting our website for the most up-to-date information. Other reliable resources are Provincial, Federal and Local governments, and local health authorities. Due to the rapidly changing nature of the information, be sure to always check the date and time of your news, and ensure information you’re sharing is up-to-date and accurate to prevent the spread of misinformation.


Most Read