Mike Bennett of Windsor Millsales takes advantage of the fun acoutrements on offer that golfers could add to their tee shot on the par-3 fifth hole on Saturday. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Hospital Foundation golf tournament another great success

Annual golf tournament enables purchase of portable ultrasound for Wellness Centre

The annual “Golf. Because You Care” golf tournament in support of the Campbell River Hospital Foundation took over Storey Creek Golf Club again on Saturday, with golfers – and non-golfers who just wanted to support the cause – packing the course to raise money to purchase health care equipment for the local hospital.

Foundation executive director Stacey Marsh says the tournament is the organization’s largest fundraisers each year, with around $50,000 raised by the event.

“We’re very lucky that we have such a generous and supportive community behind us,” Marsh said as the event wrapped up on Saturday night. “We couldn’t possibly do what we do without the people getting behind us and the sponsors stepping up each year. It means that our hospital and the doctors and the staff can have the best equipment possible for Campbell River and North Island patients and their families.”

This year’s event was to finish off the fundraising effort for a portable ultrasound machine for the Wellness Centre at the hospital – specifically in liver services and the maternity clinic.

“North Island Liver Services is a team of very specialized caregivers that support people with liver damage or in danger of having liver damage, and also HIV,” Marsh says. “This portable ultrasound will assist those staff with assessing and screening people to make decisions about medications and treatment. It will quite possibly help lessen the trips to emergency for their patients.

RELATED: Walk for Hearts continues to support local heart patients

RELATED: $9,000 donated to Hospital Foundation in memory of Lyndon Cross

“The maternity clinic,” she continues, “started in 2015 as a pilot project where a group of doctors passionate about maternity care help women who sometimes don’t have a doctor and they start from pregnancy and continue to deliver care until about six months after they give birth.”

In the four years since opening, Marsh says, the maternity clinic has had over 1,000 patients and over 5,300 patient visits, “so this machine will also make a big difference for them.”

What piece – or pieces – of equipment the foundation will now begin fundraising for hasn’t been decided yet, as “there are a number of pieces of equipment on the list,” Marsh says, but they will consult with the doctors, nurses and staff around the hospital and see what makes its way to the top of that list, because she thinks it’s important for people to know, specifically, where their donations are going, rather than just “to the hospital.”

“People do want to know what they’re buying,” Marsh says. “We really make an effort to bring people in to see the equipment and talk to the staff. We think it’s important that people realize just how important the piece of equipment is that they’re helping to buy, regardless of whether that’s a $1,000 piece of equipment or a $300,000 piece of equipment. Everything makes a huge difference.”

Find out more about the Hospital Foundation and their fundraising initiatives by visiting crhospitalfoundation.com and keep up with their events by following them on Facebook.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Coun. Kermit Dahl was once again out with his Associated Tire barbecue trailer serving up grilled salmon on Saturday at the par-3 seventh hole. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Hospital Foundation executive director Stacey Marsh thanks everyone for coming to the organization’s ‘Golf. Because You Care’ fundraising tournament on Saturday night between the steak dinner and live auction portions of the evening. The event enabled the foundation to purchase a portable ultrasound machine for the hospital’s Wellness Centre. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Chances Campbell River holding Children’s Wish Foundation fundraiser

Just Posted

Campbell River Hospital Foundation golf tournament another great success

Annual golf tournament enables purchase of portable ultrasound for Wellness Centre

Campbell River to host first North Island Craft Beer Festival in November

Organizers hope to eventually turn the four-hour event into an annual weekend-long extravaganza

PHOTOS: Riders embrace the dirt at weekend race

Campbell River hosted Round 7 of the Island Championship Series

Trailer released for Jason Momoa TV series filmed near Campbell River

‘See’ will debut on Apple’s new streaming service on Nov.1

Campbell River’s first Art and Earth Festival preparations well under way

Three-day event culminates in annual Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House on World Rivers Day on Sept. 22

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Thanks to Neucel, the Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice won’t open this year

The village has not yet been formally approached with a request for Oscar Hickes in 2020.

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Finance minister to decide soon if strata rent bans exempted

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Power restored to 120,000 hydro customers after transmission failure in northern B.C.

Lightning suspected to be the cause, says BC Hydro

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Most Read