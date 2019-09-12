Campbell River Hospital Foundation golf tournament another great success

Mike Bennett of Windsor Millsales takes advantage of the fun acoutrements on offer that golfers could add to their tee shot on the par-3 fifth hole on Saturday. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The annual “Golf. Because You Care” golf tournament in support of the Campbell River Hospital Foundation took over Storey Creek Golf Club again on Saturday, with golfers – and non-golfers who just wanted to support the cause – packing the course to raise money to purchase health care equipment for the local hospital.

Foundation executive director Stacey Marsh says the tournament is the organization’s largest fundraisers each year, with around $50,000 raised by the event.

“We’re very lucky that we have such a generous and supportive community behind us,” Marsh said as the event wrapped up on Saturday night. “We couldn’t possibly do what we do without the people getting behind us and the sponsors stepping up each year. It means that our hospital and the doctors and the staff can have the best equipment possible for Campbell River and North Island patients and their families.”

This year’s event was to finish off the fundraising effort for a portable ultrasound machine for the Wellness Centre at the hospital – specifically in liver services and the maternity clinic.

“North Island Liver Services is a team of very specialized caregivers that support people with liver damage or in danger of having liver damage, and also HIV,” Marsh says. “This portable ultrasound will assist those staff with assessing and screening people to make decisions about medications and treatment. It will quite possibly help lessen the trips to emergency for their patients.

“The maternity clinic,” she continues, “started in 2015 as a pilot project where a group of doctors passionate about maternity care help women who sometimes don’t have a doctor and they start from pregnancy and continue to deliver care until about six months after they give birth.”

In the four years since opening, Marsh says, the maternity clinic has had over 1,000 patients and over 5,300 patient visits, “so this machine will also make a big difference for them.”

What piece – or pieces – of equipment the foundation will now begin fundraising for hasn’t been decided yet, as “there are a number of pieces of equipment on the list,” Marsh says, but they will consult with the doctors, nurses and staff around the hospital and see what makes its way to the top of that list, because she thinks it’s important for people to know, specifically, where their donations are going, rather than just “to the hospital.”

“People do want to know what they’re buying,” Marsh says. “We really make an effort to bring people in to see the equipment and talk to the staff. We think it’s important that people realize just how important the piece of equipment is that they’re helping to buy, regardless of whether that’s a $1,000 piece of equipment or a $300,000 piece of equipment. Everything makes a huge difference.”

Find out more about the Hospital Foundation and their fundraising initiatives by visiting crhospitalfoundation.com and keep up with their events by following them on Facebook.



Coun. Kermit Dahl was once again out with his Associated Tire barbecue trailer serving up grilled salmon on Saturday at the par-3 seventh hole. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror