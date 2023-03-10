From left are Campbell River McDonalds owner Jens Rolinski, Hannah DeVries from the Campbell River Hospice Society, and Craig Storfie, owner of Spinners Sports at the Campbell River Hospice. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Hospice’s art therapy program gets boost

Local businesses step up to help with important grief support tool

The Campbell River Hospice Society’s Art Therapy program got a boost thanks to donations from two Campbell River businesses.

The local owners of McDonald’s and Spinners Sports each donated $3,000 to the program, which helps give people who are dealing with a sudden loss a chance to deal with their grief in a healthy way.

“About 83 per cent of our clients right now do come to us seeking grief support for traumatic losses; sudden loss, overdose poisoning, opioids, or suicide,” said Hannah DeVries from the Hospice Society. “We currently have (art therapy) two days a week and it is open for all ages but children are definitely drawn to it … We have in -house therapist who meet the clients in all stages of grief and helps them through their journey.”

McDonald’s owner Jens Rolinski and Spinners Sports owner Craig Storfie were part of a previous fundraiser for the hospice, but decided they wanted to do something more to help.

“I think that the idea helping children, particularly in the time need that is being addressed here, is a pretty big deal,” Storfie said.

People of all ages seek grief counselling at Hospice. DeVries said their youngest client now is four years old. Children, especially, benefit from the art therapy, as it gives them something to do while processing their grief.

“With younger clients too sometimes sitting down with one person doesn’t work. It’s about being flexible, meeting the needs of the community in creative ways,” DeVries said. “A big thing with art therapy is that you don’t have to be creative. You don’t have to be an artist. It’s just an output. It’s another way to express your feelings and talk about what you need to talk about.”

The programs at hospice are free, but the $3,000 from each business will go help sponsor the program’s room, and to ensure this program is able to continue on into the future.

“I just want to continue doing something.” Rolinski said. “It’s the hardest time in their life … I’m pretty proud to help with something like this … whatever helps, to me that’s the name of the game.”

RELATED: Celebrating five years of the Campbell River Hospice Care Centre

Hospice Build Team celebrates the official opening of Campbell River Hospice


Commmunity

