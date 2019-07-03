Campbell River Hospice Society to review security footage after painted markings found on pavement

Hospice on Evergreen Road has experienced several cases of vandalism in recent months

Painted markings were found on Monday in the parking lot outside the Campbell River Hospice Society at 440 Evergreen Rd. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Louise Daviduck, executive director at the Campbell River Hospice Society, says she’s reviewing security camera footage after finding graffiti painted on the group’s parking lot on Monday morning.

It’s unclear how much the painted markings will cost to remove, she says, adding that police will be contacted. There were also letters and patterns drawn in sidewalk chalk, which can be easily cleaned off.

In recent months, the hospice has experienced several instances of vandalism, with lights in the hospice garden being destroyed on a number of occasions.

