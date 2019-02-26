Campbell River homelessness donation warms hearts

On Valentine’s Day, the Campbell River & District Coaltion to End Homeless (CRDCEH) received a $1,400 donation from Associated Tire and Auto.

The Coalition to End Homelessness brings together 13 member agencies and six advisory members to address housing and homelessness in the Campbell River area.

“Together we speak as one voice to represent the needs of some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Libby King, Strathcona Community Health Network coordinator. “This generous donation will make a significant contribution to our work of increasing the availability of appropriate and affordable housing in our community.

“Thanks for the generous Valentine’s Day contribution – it warmed our hearts.”