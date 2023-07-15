Campbell River hobby artist paints tribute to late friend

Campbell River artist Robert Aydon holds a pair of portraits he painted, one featuring his friend John Chephya as a logger on the right, and another featuring a later photo of Chephya and his wife Sharon Hubbard. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River resident and artist Robert Aydon has had an interest in painting since he was a young man.

“I had developed an interest in school,” says the 60-year old. “I had some great art teachers. But never pushed forward with it until COVID.”

A health support worker by trade, Aydon decided to turn his hobby into a dedicated career. He started by asking stores around Campbell River to distribute his works on greeting cards, simply walking in and offering them up.

“I got tons of feedback,” said Aydon. “I went into Miki’s Sushi when it just opened in Willow Point. They were about to do their grand opening and were running late, with nothing on the walls. I asked the management if I could get prints done of my paintings and buy frames, if they would put them up on the wall. I spent some money on it, but they put it on their walls and now they sell my prints out of there. I get a commission and replace them.”

Each of his paintings, Aydon says, tells a story. An example of this is “Johnny Logger,” a 16 x 20 acrylic piece on stretched canvas which was posted on social media this week. Ayton recalls the story of John Chepyha, who came to live with Aydon and his family when Aydon was a preteen.

“He became another brother,” recalls Aydon, who had two biological brothers as well. “He didn’t have a place to live due to some domestic issues, my mom took him in. No questions asked. We didn’t have a lot of money. But, she brought him in and he became part of our family.”

Aydon recalls a time where Chepyha protected him from would be pursuers when he had caused some mischief.

“I was on the side of second avenue with a bucket of water,” said Aydon. “A man drove by with a red convertible. I nailed him with the bucket of water. He stopped like not 10 feet after. I ran from there, right back into my house. I told Johnny ‘this guy is going to kill me.’ When the man came and asked for me, Johnny stood right there and said he’d have to get through him to get to me. He always stood up for me like that.”

At the age of 17, Chepyha started a logging career which would last over 40 years. Starting out at Greenstone Creek Logging, Chepyha worked for various companies, doing jobs such as setting Chokers, Rigger Slinging and Hook Tending. It was also through Chepyha, that Aydons mother, Gladys, began a long career as a camp cook.

“He loved my mom, and my mom adored him,” said Aydon. “He told her she could make some good money and she was a good cook. She went in, and that was it for the rest of her life. She was loved by everybody at camp.”

Aydon painted the portrait as a touching tribute. A lifelong friend to Aydon and his brothers, Chepyha passed away from cancer at the end of June. Aydon was there near the end, going to the hospital to support his friend.

“He had a long battle with it,” said Aydon, fighting back tears. “It was winning. I went down there. It ended up being a five hour visit. I was so thankful that I was part of that, and I got to tell him how important he was to me and how much I loved him.”

