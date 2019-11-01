Campbell River Hallowe’en fireworks a crowd pleaser

Hallowe’en 2019 finished off with a bang as Campbell River’s volunteer firefighters from #2 Hall put on their annual fireworks display.
This year, however, the display was bigger and better and located at the Sportsplex, not the #2 Firehall this year. The changes got good reviews from the public as most people were surprised by the amount of fireworks set off and the convenience of the location with lots of parking and space to watch from. There were warm treats and drinks available by donation.
