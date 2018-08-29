Campbell River girl cuts hair to support cancer patients

A nine-year-old girl is giving her red locks to a charity that provides hairpieces to children

Molly Jean Flohr, age nine, got her long hair cropped for the first time on Wednesday. She’s giving the hair away to charity. Photo by Shauna Astrope

A local girl got a haircut for a good cause on Wednesday.

Molly Jean Flohr, age 9, decided to donate her hair as a way of helping out people who lose their hair due to cancer.

“I’ve seen pictures of people who are going through cancer, and I wanted to donate my hair,” said Molly.

She was perched on a hairdresser’s chair at Tangles Hair Salon, in downtown Campbell River, and held a freshly cropped braid of red hair in her hand.

Before Wednesday, Molly’s hair had never been cut, except for a trim now and then, according to her mother, Shauna Astrope.

“She’s never had it short, she’s always grown it,” said Astrope.

Nobody in her family suffers from cancer, said Astrope, but Molly knew about the disease and wanted to help.

The stylist who cut Molly’s hair, Rachel “Ray” Smith, said that people normally send hair to a non-profit organization called Locks of Love.

Locks of Love provides hairpieces to children in Canada and the United States who are financially disadvantaged and suffering from medical hair loss, according to the organization’s website.

The website notes that hair must be at least 10 inches long, and bundled into a ponytail or braid. Bleached hair isn’t usable due to chemical reactions during the manufacture process.

Hairpieces for children with medical hair loss helps “restore their self-esteem and their confidence, enabling them to face the world and their peers,” according to the website.

Hair loss is a common side effect of chemotherapy among cancer patients, according to the Canadian Cancer Society. Hair loss is usually temporary, and whether it grows back depends on factors like dosage and the length of treatment.

Radiation therapy can also lead to temporary hair loss, depending on the dose of radiation. Permanent hair loss often occurs following radiation therapy to the head.

