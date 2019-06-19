Campbell River Giants fastball team offering chance to win Blue Jay game tickets and support Special Olympics

Chance to win two tickets to the Toronto Blue Jays vs the Seattle Mariners in Seattle on August 24

The Campbell River Giants men’s fastball team will be pitching in again to help Campbell River Special Olympics when they host the Parksville Red Sox and the Longwood Brewers from Nanaimo on Saturday at Diamond #3 at the Sportsplex.

At these games they will be raffling off two tickets to the Toronto Blue Jays vs the Seattle Mariners game in Seattle on August 24 and a hotel for that night in Seattle.

Tickets are going to be $10 each and will be sold at the field and all the money raised will be donated to Special Olympics.

The draw will be done around 5 p.m. on Saturday (between innings in the last game of the day).

On the same day, the Campbell River Special Olympics team is hosting its own tournament at the Sportsplex as well.

Giants tournament game times will be:

  • Parksville Red Sox vs. CR Giants at noon.
  • Parksville Red Sox vs. Longwood Brewers at 2 p.m.
  • Longwood Brewers vs. CR Giants at 4 p.m.
