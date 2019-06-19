The 16 gardens on the Campbell River Garden and Art Tour July 6 and 7 will showcase everything from garden retreats and a riverside paradise to a farm in the city. Photo submitted

Campbell River Garden and Art Tour showcases garden retreats to urban farms

16 gardens featured in display of horticultural and artistic creativity

Spectacular gardens will open their gates to welcome visitors during the Campbell River Garden and Art Tour July 6 and 7.

“This year’s self-guided tour is an extra special treat for the senses as we are welcoming artists into the gardens to play music, paint, display sculptures and pottery, and so much more,” says recreation programmer Judy Ridgway. “There is even an opportunity for visitors to share their creativity as one of the gardens will host a Sustainability Canvas with pastels so people can make art.”

The 16 gardens on the tour this year showcase everything from garden retreats and a riverside paradise to a farm in the city. The Bonsai Club will display their miniatures on Saturday at one of the garden sites, and members of the club will be on hand to answer questions and share their passion for teeny, tiny plants. The Comox Strathcona Garden Education Centre’s annual Recycle Art Show will share inspiring things to do with containers, household items and other objects.

Tour time is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket and maps are available at the Community Centre and the Sportsplex for $15.

“This promises to be an awesome weekend, and tickets are valid for both days so visitors can take their time at each garden,” Ridgway adds. “There are so many treasures and pleasures to see, so make sure to pick up a ticket for yourself and a friend!”

Bus service to several gardens will also be available. Bus fee is $5, and seats must be booked in advance by registering at the Community Centre. Note: bus tour is available Saturday only, and will not travel to all gardens on the tour.

The Campbell River Garden and Art Tour 2019 is sponsored by the CR Garden Club, Patrons of the Arts, Comox Strathcona Waste Management and the City of Campbell River.

Questions? Call the Campbell River Community Centre at 250-286-1161.

