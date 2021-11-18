Pictured from Left to Right are Eagles Provincial Trustee Marlene Jordan, Charity Chairman Cindy Smith, Maria Marstens House Representative, Annie Holmes Campbell River Eagles Aux, Franca Warkentin Campbell River Eagles LA President and Marilyn Lewis provincial Past madam President. Photo supplied by Fraternal Order of Eagles

Pictured from Left to Right are Eagles Provincial Trustee Marlene Jordan, Charity Chairman Cindy Smith, Maria Marstens House Representative, Annie Holmes Campbell River Eagles Aux, Franca Warkentin Campbell River Eagles LA President and Marilyn Lewis provincial Past madam President. Photo supplied by Fraternal Order of Eagles

Campbell River Fraternal Order of Eagles support Qwalayu House

Group donates $15,000 to facility

The Fraternal Order of Eagles donated funds to Campbell River’s Qwalayu House earlier this month.

The Eagles presented a cheque of $15,000 to the facility. The money was raised during previous president Marilyn Lewis’ year in the position.

The funds went to completely furnishing three kitchens and three laundry rooms in the building.

RELATED: Campbell River’s Qwalayu House to start providing a home away from home this summer

Campbell River and North Island Rotary clubs support Qwalayu House


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Previous story
Merville’s MARS Hospital dealing with influx of owls
Next story
Salvation Army launches emergency response in support of flood victims

Just Posted

Island NDP MPs are concerned about seniors and low-income families losing supports as the cost of living rises. (Black Press Media File)
Island MPs concerned about cuts to benefit programs

Caring for people with dementia takes understanding and the right approach. (File photo)
Awareness project to help people with dementia and their caregivers progressing

Overnight closures were previously expected to last until Nov. 22. (Courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Malahat to reopen 24 hours a day

A rally similar to one in 2018 was planned for Nov. 18, but postponed due flooding and landslides throughout the province. Photo courtesy of Suavair
Pro-forestry rally postponed due to province-wide flooding