Pictured from Left to Right are Eagles Provincial Trustee Marlene Jordan, Charity Chairman Cindy Smith, Maria Marstens House Representative, Annie Holmes Campbell River Eagles Aux, Franca Warkentin Campbell River Eagles LA President and Marilyn Lewis provincial Past madam President. Photo supplied by Fraternal Order of Eagles
Campbell River Fraternal Order of Eagles support Qwalayu House
Group donates $15,000 to facility
The Fraternal Order of Eagles donated funds to Campbell River’s Qwalayu House earlier this month.
The Eagles presented a cheque of $15,000 to the facility. The money was raised during previous president Marilyn Lewis’ year in the position.
The funds went to completely furnishing three kitchens and three laundry rooms in the building.
