Campbell River Food Bank receives $10,000 from forestry company

A donation of $10,000 is coming to the Campbell River Food Bank thanks to Western Forest Products.

The forestry company announced that it would be providing $100,000 to support 13 different organizations along the coast and in Washington. The donations vary in amount depending on the community size and need.

“Based on our regular conversations with community leaders and engagement with employees, we identified a common need for food bank services across the communities where we operate,” said company president and CEO Don Demens.

Nine of the 13 communities receiving funding are located on Vancouver Island, including Gold River, Port Hardy and Ladysmith. The rest are located within WFP’s operational area, including two communities south of the border.

Funding comes from WFP’s community enhancement fund, used to support events, organizations and initiatives.

