Campbell River Firefighters Union revving up the tree chipper

The Campbell River Professional Fire Fighters Local 1668 will be at the Sportsplex on Jan. 2 for their annual tree chipping event. Photo supplied by Campbell River Professional Fire Fighters Local 1668

People who have reported finding a medium-to-large deciduous tree in their living rooms this week have a chance for relief thanks to the Campbell River Professional Fire Fighters Local 1668.

The trees, commonly known as “Christmas Trees” have cropped up over the course of the month. They are known to bring mirth and wonder to the dreary days of winter, but they do have an expiration date. That’s where the firefighters come in. The union will be offering a by-donation drive thru tree chipping service on Jan. 2 at the Sportsplex from 10 until 4.

“We’ll have it set up as a drive through event, so if a tree is in the back of a truck or strapped to the roof of a vehicle we will take care of it and people don’t even have to get out of their vehicle,” said BCPFFA Burn Fund Rep Bonnie Logan.

People are asked to bring a cash donation, which will go towards the BCPFFA Burn Fund and other local charities.

