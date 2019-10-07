Campbell River firefighters turn out in pink this October for breast cancer awareness

For the seventh year in a row, Campbell River firefighters are joining their colleagues throughout North America, wearing bright pink t-shirts to help raise awareness of the fight against breast cancer. Photo contributed

The Campbell River Fire Department is wearing pink again this October, in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“For the seventh year in a row, Campbell River firefighters are joining their colleagues throughout North America, wearing bright pink t-shirts to help raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer,” says fire chief Thomas Doherty. “Firefighters exposed to carcinogens and other chemicals while on the job are disproportionately diagnosed with breast cancer – just one of the many cancers linked to the work firefighters do.”

Breast cancer continues to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women, with one in eight Canadian women affected by this complex disease during their lifetime. According to the latest statistics from the Canadian Cancer Society, an estimated 26,900 women and 230 men in Canada will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 5,000 women, and 55 men will die from the disease in 2019.

“Wearing pink t-shirts in October is a way to demonstrate the Campbell River Fire Department’s motivation and commitment to raising awareness about the importance of breast cancer research as part of the fight for a cure,” Doherty adds.

For more information, contact the Campbell River Fire Department at 250-286-6266 or visit the Canadian Cancer Society at www.cancer.ca.