For the seventh year in a row, Campbell River firefighters are joining their colleagues throughout North America, wearing bright pink t-shirts to help raise awareness of the fight against breast cancer. Photo contributed

Campbell River firefighters turn out in pink this October for breast cancer awareness

The Campbell River Fire Department is wearing pink again this October, in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“For the seventh year in a row, Campbell River firefighters are joining their colleagues throughout North America, wearing bright pink t-shirts to help raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer,” says fire chief Thomas Doherty. “Firefighters exposed to carcinogens and other chemicals while on the job are disproportionately diagnosed with breast cancer – just one of the many cancers linked to the work firefighters do.”

Breast cancer continues to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women, with one in eight Canadian women affected by this complex disease during their lifetime. According to the latest statistics from the Canadian Cancer Society, an estimated 26,900 women and 230 men in Canada will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 5,000 women, and 55 men will die from the disease in 2019.

“Wearing pink t-shirts in October is a way to demonstrate the Campbell River Fire Department’s motivation and commitment to raising awareness about the importance of breast cancer research as part of the fight for a cure,” Doherty adds.

For more information, contact the Campbell River Fire Department at 250-286-6266 or visit the Canadian Cancer Society at www.cancer.ca.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Boston Bruins charity event packs the Brindy

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Boston Bruins charity event packs the Brindy

Nine alumni in attendance including Ray Bourque and Al Iafrate

VIDEO: 300 trees planted at Baikie Island Nature Preserve for TD Tree Days

More than 40 volunteers took part

Crime Stoppers ask for help in locating stolen scooter

Electric scooter was last seen outside of Campbell River Wal-Mart on Oct. 2

Campbell River educator finalist for Governor General’s history teaching award

Danita Lewis receiving recognition for her First Nations Studies program

PHOTOS: Campbell River Storm back in win column with 3-0 victory over Kerry Park Islanders

Hudak earns first junior career shutout

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

All federal leaders gather in capital for potentially pivotal English debate

How leaders come off when facing opponents directly can buoy or sink a campaign

Most Read