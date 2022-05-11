From left are Stephanie Bremmer, Scott Kobus, Ryan Monks, Kelly Bellefleur and Bonnie Logan outside the Campbell River fire hall. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

From left are Stephanie Bremmer, Scott Kobus, Ryan Monks, Kelly Bellefleur and Bonnie Logan outside the Campbell River fire hall. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River fire dispatcher hopes to raise $25,000 for this year’s Tour de Rock

Bonnie Logan first Campbell Riverite to ride since 2017

A rider from Campbell River will be clipping in early this fall for the 1,200 km Tour de Rock, a fundraiser bike ride from Port Alice to Victoria.

Bonnie Logan works for the Campbell River Fire Department as a fire dispatcher. Logan was selected as a rider for the 2022 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock ride last week, and has been putting in long days in the saddle to prepare. Logan is one of 21 riders who were chosen from 15 different emergency services agencies on the Island.

“We’ve been training since March,” Logan said. “We train three days a week, generally in Courtenay, Parksville or Nanaimo if you’re on the North Island side of the team. One day is long rides, one day is hills and one day is speed.”

Logan is also the first rider from Campbell River since 2017, and the one of the only the fire department members to do the ride in the history of Tour de Rock. This year marks the 25th year of the ride, and in reference to that, Logan is hoping to raise $25,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society cause.

To start her fundraising, Logan is asking for donations online through the Cops for Cancer website. She says that she has a few other ideas in mind to help meet her goal.

”Currently I’m crowdfunding online, but I have a few ideas for some raffles and events and things like that in the works,” she said.

Though the event has been truncated for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year things have finally worked out for Logan.

“I actually wanted to do it a few years ago,” she said. “I think it’s great to give back to the community. I’m a fundraising coordinator for the fire department, so I’m familiar with fundraising. I love biking, and my mom actually has cancer. It just kind of seems like a good fit overall.”

RELATED: Tour de Rock rebirth: 2022 rider team unveiled at south Island school

Tour de Rock cruises through Campbell River


