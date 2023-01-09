The annual drive thru christmas tree chipping, hosted by the Campbell River Fire Department, took place Saturday, Jan 9, at the Sportsplex. Photo By Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

Campbell River Fire Department takes part in annual Christmas tree chipping for charity

Drive through to bid adieu to Christmas trees included donations for the Burn Fund

The sound of chainsaws and the crushing of evergreen trees is what took over the parking lot on Sat. Jan 7, at Campbell River’s Sportsplex.

Hosted by the Campbell River Fire Department, the annual event took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon as residents, trying to get rid of their Christmas trees, lined up one car at a time in the Sportsplex parking lot. After unloading, a charitable donation of any amount to the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund was accepted.

“It’s an event that takes the burden of finding what to do with their trees,” said Fire Dispatcher Mark Myles. “We’re just taking the guess work out of it.”

Many residents donated, and by the time the noon hour rolled around, it was clear it would be a lot of trees to go right in the chipper.

“It’s for a good cause, and it’s good for the community,” said resident David Carmichael. “I’m glad to help out. It’s good to give the firefighters for their charitable endeavours. Good I’m not wasting the tree.”

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Campbell River

