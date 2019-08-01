The Campbell River Hospital Foundation received a gift from the Bains family in loving memory of Avtar Singh Bains, husband, father and grandfather. On hand for the donation were (from left) Stacey Marsh, Campbell River Hospital Foundation; Raujot, Gurmej; Sukhy, Keerat and Parminder Bains and Connie, Clinical Coordinator ICU/Telemetry. Photo submitted

Campbell River family’s donation supports Sparq Portable Ultrasound purchase

The Campbell River Hospital Foundation received a gift from the Bains family in loving memory of Avtar Singh Bains, husband, father and grandfather.

Their gift will support the purchase of a Sparq Portable Ultrasound for the Intensive Care Unit Department in Campbell River Hospital.

This ultrasound provides high quality images to assess the heart, lungs and other vascular structures in the body.

It provides immediate information at the bedside, helping the physician make an earlier diagnosis and start treatment without delay.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164

Previous story
Eagles appreciate rides provided by Coastline Mazda

Just Posted

GoFundMe set up for 89-year-old machete attack victim in Courtenay

WARNING: graphic image

Woman charged by Campbell river RCMP with string of property offences

Accused of a string of property crimes in the Campbell River and Courtenay/Comox area since May 15

UPDATE: Minivan and boat towing trailer collide at Highway 19 intersection near Campbell River

Pickup towing a boat trailer struck a minivan turning eastbound

News, Weather and Traffic for Aug. 1

Grab your umbrella this morning…

Vancouver Island’s first government-operated cannabis store opens in Campbell River

Small crowd welcomed BC Cannabis location Wednesday morning

Justin Trudeau seeks to highlight climate policy in visit to Canada’s Far North

The country now has protection measures in place for almost 14 per cent of Canada’s marine and coastal areas

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Closing arguments begin in trial of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Manitoba manhunt shows lack of resources for missing Indigenous women: advocates

The massive manhunt has gripped the country since Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, went missing

Thieves steal ‘Old Town Road’ sign in B.C. as megahit song makes history

Following the theft of the street sign, Sicamous to sell reproductions for $25 each

1 dead, 3 rescued after boat hits salmon pen

62-year-old Everett man dies after boat hits salmon pen in Port Angeles Harbor

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Most Read