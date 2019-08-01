Campbell River family’s donation supports Sparq Portable Ultrasound purchase

The Campbell River Hospital Foundation received a gift from the Bains family in loving memory of Avtar Singh Bains, husband, father and grandfather. On hand for the donation were (from left) Stacey Marsh, Campbell River Hospital Foundation; Raujot, Gurmej; Sukhy, Keerat and Parminder Bains and Connie, Clinical Coordinator ICU/Telemetry. Photo submitted

Their gift will support the purchase of a Sparq Portable Ultrasound for the Intensive Care Unit Department in Campbell River Hospital.

This ultrasound provides high quality images to assess the heart, lungs and other vascular structures in the body.

It provides immediate information at the bedside, helping the physician make an earlier diagnosis and start treatment without delay.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164