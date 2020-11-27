Campbell River emergency services to hold holiday charity checkstop

A check stop will be set up on December 5, but it’s not the normal kind.

Campbell River’s emergency services will be running a COVID-19-safe holiday charity check stop between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. next Saturday at the Campbell River Curling Rink. Members of the RCMP and fire department will be volunteering their time in support of the Knights of Columbus’ Holiday Hamper Drive.

“We recognize that this holiday season is going to hit some people particularly hard and the charities that help people can have a difficult time with their fundraising efforts,” read a release from the RCMP. “What the Charity Check stop offers is a drive thru drop off of donations to volunteers who will be properly masked, gloved and socially distant in an outdoor setting.”

Donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items would be greatly appreciated.

The entrance to the check stop will be at the curling rink parking lot off Dogwood Street.

“On behalf of The Campbell River RCMP and The Campbell River Fire Department we hope to see you there and wish you a safe and happy Holiday Season,” the release read.

RELATED: Gold River skate club launches popcorn for ice pandemic-safe fundraiser

Campbell River Community Foundation extending a Hug in a box



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverHoliday giving