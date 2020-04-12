Campbell River elementary school staff spread messages of kindness to students, families

Georgia Park Elementary staff put together a neighbourhood Easter parade for students on April 9. Photo by Campbell River School District – Facebook

It’s been almost one month since Campbell River teachers and their students have seen each other face-to-face.

Students began their spring break on March 16 and while they were off, the province suspended in-class instruction indefinitely.

The change in routine has young learners missing their teachers, and vice-versa.

Messages of kindness have appeared outside of schools, like Pinecrest Elementary, where staff lined a fence with hearts.

RELATED: SD72 receives $2.2-million for capital projects from the province

“We love and miss our Pinecrest families and students, xox,” reads one of the hearts.

“Pinecrest families, we all miss you so very much. We miss your smiles and the happiness you share with us everyday,” says another. “Look after yourselves and we look forward to the time we can all be back together.”

There’s a heart with a Dr. Seuss quote, and more with teacher messages to students.

Staff at Georgia Park Elementary took things a step further, bringing Easter cheer directly to neighbourhood students.

RELATED: Campbell River School District approves three-year calendar

A handful of staff put on their bunny ears and hopped into their decorated vehicles for a parade around the neighbourhood on April 9 before the holiday long weekend.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell River School District 72Coronavirus



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Staff at Pinecrest Elementary have adorned their fence with messages to families and students. Photo by Campbell River School District – Facebook

Georgia Park Elementary staff put together a neighbourhood Easter parade for students on April 9. Photo by Campbell River School District – Facebook