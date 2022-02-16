Campbell River ElderCollege resumes in-person courses this spring

Kayaking the Campbell River Estuary. An ElderCollege course this spring deals with the Campbell River Estuary. Photo courtesy Discover Campbell River

Members of Campbell River ElderCollege will be back in class this spring with a full offering of in-person courses.

Registration is open now for the spring session of courses will run from March to May. Courses will be held in various locations throughout Campbell River, including some at North Island College’s Campbell River campus.

“We are excited, after two years, to be able to meet in person,” said Marguerite Ancell, Campbell River ElderCollege Publicity Lead. “While we held virtual courses over the last two years, it’s wonderful to be able to gather again, especially for our outdoor lectures.”

ElderCollege offers single-day or short-run lecture series on a variety of topics. Open to those 50 and over, ElderCollege courses are presented by volunteer instructors with the goal of celebrating lifelong learning with lively discussions, vibrant debate and good humour. Funds raised through ElderCollege course fees go to support two $1,000 bursaries supporting North Island College students.

Courses this spring include Beaverlodge Walk: Stories of this Land, Rehabilitation of the Campbell River Estuary, Canada and the World Now! Travelogues of Newfoundland and Buenos Aires to Vancouver cruise, Beautiful Art Cards, Lapidary Skills, Fundamentals of Mixing Watercolours, Writing your Own Story, Woodworking for Seniors, Ask Me Anything You Want about Android devices or Apple devices.

For more information, including course details, visit: https://www.nic.bc.ca/eldercollege-cr.

