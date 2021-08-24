Campbell River ElderCollege offers on-line courses for fall 2021

ElderCollege Campbell River is once again offering an interesting array of courses September to December.

Anyone who is 50 years or older may begin registering for these courses on the North Island College website (nic.bc.ca/eldercollege) on September 13 at 9:00 am.

Before registering for courses, however, those interested are invited to attend the Information Session on Friday, Sept. 10 at 1:30 p.m. There will be information about the courses that have fees ranging between free and $30. To receive the link to this on-line session email: eldercollegecr@nic.bc.ca.

Each year the tuition fees are used to present two $1,000 bursaries to North Island College students enrolled in medical programs.

All the instructors are volunteers whose courses are filled with discussion, lively debate and good humor. No exams, grades or pressure. The courses this fall include My Story, Armchair Travels, Current Affairs Discussion Group, Campbell River Museum Presents, Women in Investing 101, Crime Prevention for Seniors, Household Disaster Preparedness, Rehabilitation of the Campbell River Estuary, and Advance Care Planning.

For further information please attend the Information Session on Sept. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

RELATED: Campbell River Elder College turns to zoom for 2021 courses

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverSeniors