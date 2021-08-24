Elder College

Campbell River ElderCollege offers on-line courses for fall 2021

ElderCollege Campbell River is once again offering an interesting array of courses September to December.

Anyone who is 50 years or older may begin registering for these courses on the North Island College website (nic.bc.ca/eldercollege) on September 13 at 9:00 am.

Before registering for courses, however, those interested are invited to attend the Information Session on Friday, Sept. 10 at 1:30 p.m. There will be information about the courses that have fees ranging between free and $30. To receive the link to this on-line session email: eldercollegecr@nic.bc.ca.

Each year the tuition fees are used to present two $1,000 bursaries to North Island College students enrolled in medical programs.

All the instructors are volunteers whose courses are filled with discussion, lively debate and good humor. No exams, grades or pressure. The courses this fall include My Story, Armchair Travels, Current Affairs Discussion Group, Campbell River Museum Presents, Women in Investing 101, Crime Prevention for Seniors, Household Disaster Preparedness, Rehabilitation of the Campbell River Estuary, and Advance Care Planning.

For further information please attend the Information Session on Sept. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

RELATED: Campbell River Elder College turns to zoom for 2021 courses

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverSeniors

Previous story
Driftwood Club celebrates 20th anniversary together
Next story
Taking Measure: Excerpts of podcast produced by Marjorie Greaves, on behalf of the Museum at Campbell River

Just Posted

Left to right: Councillor Colleen Evans, Mayor Andy Adams And Councillor Ron Kerr. Lee Simmons photo
Highway 19A upgrades project in Campbell River completed

An adult Vancouver Island marmot and her pup at one of the new colonies discovered this summer. Photo courtesy Kevin Gourlay.
Reseachers find three new Vancouver Island Marmot colonies this summer

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
BREAKING: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

Project Watershed staff and volunteers prepare to sample the beach at Frank James Park in Campbell River on Aug. 11 to assess the site for beach-spawning forage fish. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Volunteers needed to help environmental group study salmon food source