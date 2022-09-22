Campbell River ElderCollege offers in-person courses

Campbell River elderCollege is offering a slate of single-day or short-run lecture series on a variety of topics. Image: contributed

Members of Campbell River ElderCollege will be back in class this fall with a full offering of in-person courses.

Currently everyone 50+ may pay the $10 annual fee and register for the courses offered October to December. Registration is on going until five days before courses begin.

ElderCollege offers single-day or short-run lecture series on a variety of topics. These are presented by volunteer instructors with the goal of celebrating lifelong learning with lively discussions, vibrant debate and good humour. Funds raised through ElderCollege course fees go to support two $1,000 bursaries supporting North Island College students.

Courses this fall include Lapidary Skills, Carpentry, Watercolours: Drawing and Painting Animals, Beginners Photography, Escape from Colditz Castle, Landmark Events in Campbell River, Current Affairs Discussion Group, Canadian Submarine Service, First Nations 101, Museum at Campbell River Presents, Writing Your Own Story, Scenic Cornwall, Peru, Heraldic Symbols and Your Identity, Ask Me About Apple Devices or Android Devices, Excel Level I for Seniors, Women in Investing 101, Online Trading, Strata: The Good, Bad, Ugly, Living with Dementia, It’s Not Right: Elder Abuse Module 1 and 2, and Advance Care Planning.

Find more information and course details at www.nic.bc.ca/CREC

Register online or in person at North Island College, 1685 S. Dogwood St.

