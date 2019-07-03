Campbell River educator named as finalist for Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

Jodi Guy from École Phoenix Middle School has been named a finalist in this year’s Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education in the Outstanding Support - School Community category. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

New Democrat MLA Claire Trevena congratulates Jodi Guy from École Phoenix Middle School on being named as a finalist in this year’s Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education in the Outstanding Support- School Community category.

Guy is one of thirty education professionals throughout B.C. to have been named as finalists, chosen for their leadership, innovation, support and dedication to the students and school community in which they work.

“Educators play a crucial role in students’ lives and deserve recognition for the important work they do,” Claire Trevena, MLA for North Island, said in a press release. “Congratulations Jodi for this outstanding achievement, and thank you for the work you do every day to inspire Indigenous students and support families in Campbell River.”

As an Indigenous youth care worker for the past 15 years, Guy has supported Indigenous students and their families so they have access to a holistic education that not only represents their culture, but celebrates it. In addition to using Indigenous ways of learning as a fabric for all student learning, she works diligently to ensure her school is safe, welcoming and reflects the diverse Indigenous student population. She creates a space that encourages members of the community to be partners in the children’s education.

Launched for the first time in 2018, the annual Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education are an opportunity to recognize the contributions of public, independent and First Nations school system teachers, principals, vice-principals, school and district leaders, and support staff who go above and beyond to make life better for K-12 students in B.C. This year, 10 awards are being given out with six honouring teachers, two recognizing school and district leaders, and two honouring support staff members. The nomination period ran from Jan. 7 to April 30 and 140 nominations were received.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Oct. 4, the day before World Teachers’ Day.

Winners will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning and a commemorative artwork. Runners up will receive a certificate of recognition signed by the Premier and Minister of Education.

RELATED: Surprise field trip for Campbell River class to visit classmate

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter