Southgate Middle School teacher Danita Lewis is a finalist for the 2019 Governor General’s History Award for Excellence in Teaching. In 2017 she was one of 10 recipients for the 2017 Guiding the Journey: Indigenous Educator Awards. Black Press File Photo

Campbell River educator finalist for Governor General’s history teaching award

Danita Lewis receiving recognition for her First Nations Studies program

A Campbell River educator is once again being recognized for her work in teaching Canadian history.

Danita Lewis, a Southgate Middle School teacher, is a finalist for this year’s Governor General’s History Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Lewis’ First Nations Studies program engages both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Grade 6 and 7 students in learning about First Nation people in Canada, a news release from the Campbell River School District said.

“Through experiential and explanatory learning, the program creates an awareness and respect for Indigenous history, culture and tradition, and serves to build bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous learners.”

Lewis is no stranger to educational awards. In 2017, she was one of 10 recipients of the Guiding the Journey: Indigenous Educator Awards.

Lewis is a member of the DeneSuline Nation in Cold Lake, Alta.

Her First Nations Studies program sees between 400 and 500 Grade 6 and 7 students each year.

“Students end up being more kind, caring and compassionate,” said Lewis in a Canada’s History podcast interview. “This programs serves to build bridges.”

She said students learn about the history of First Nations, Metis and Inuit people, “fundamentally the backbone of our country.”

Lewis said she designed the program about eight years ago and really drew inspiration from her daugher.

“I really think that there’s a need to have authentic Indigneous knowledge in our education system,” she said

The program is centred around a holistic learning approach with a lot of hands-on learning and makes history relevant to students. Lewis invites elders and knowledge keepers to speak in her classroom.

“I think history is really important because it’s a means for change and not repeating past mistakes,” said Lewis. “We need to teach the true history of the land that we reside on.”

Of the 25 finalists for the award, six teachers will be honoured with a cash prize of $2,500, an additional $1,000 for their school and an all-expense paid trip for two to Ottawa to received their award. The winners will be announced this fall.

RELATED: SD72 teacher recognized with national award for Indigenous education

RELATED: Campbell River drama teacher recognized for ‘banner year’

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Donation helps buy chair that makes X-rays less scary for youngsters

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Campbell River Storm back in win column with 3-0 victory over Kerry Park Islanders

Hudak earns first junior career shutout

2019 FEDERAL ELECTION: North Island-Powell River candidates housing affordability

What is your party’s plan to address affordable housing in the North Island-Powell River?

Emergency Preparedness Tradeshow to again help Campbell Riverites prepare for the worst

Vendors, along with various educational opportunities, take over Thunderbird Hall Oct. 18

Drivers encouraged to use ‘extra caution’ near site of water main break as roads re-open

Localized flooding occured at South Alder Street and Niluht Road on Tuesday

Local woman designs Campbell River-inspired shoe for contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Rittich stops 34 shots as Flames blank Canucks 3-0

Vancouver drops second straight to open NHL season

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

Vernon Mountie to walk 239 kilometres and raise awareness for PTSD

Sgt. Rob Farrer to raise awareness about PTSD on the force through 60-hour walk

This year’s World Teacher’ Day calls for supporting ‘a vibrant teaching force’

Teachers and students alike will not be in class for this year’s international celebration on Oct. 5

VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Suspect arrested after thief drops cellphone during Langley garage heist

Homeowners found phone and shared the suspect’s picture online

Okanagan society nurses cat found starving, badly injured ‘back to his new handsome self’

Geronimo was brought in to the society in May, but is now healthy and happy

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Most Read