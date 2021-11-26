Campbell River Eagles Ladies Auxiliary reaches goal that will fill Food Bank shelves

The CR Eagles Ladies Auxiliary have been working very hard for the past year to achieve a major goal, to donate $10,000.00 to the Campbell River Food Bank. On hand for the donation are (from left): Diane Peain – CR Eagles LA Vice President, Debbie Willis – CR Food Bank Manager, Marlene Jordan – CR Eagles LA Past President. Photo submitted

The Campbell River Eagles Ladies Auxiliary have been working very hard for the past year to achieve a major goal, to donate $10,000 to the Campbell River Food Bank.

And that goal was just reached!

Debbie Willis, food bank manager, said, “We will be able to fill our shelves with this donation, which will help us to continue our programs to help vulnerable people in need in Campbell River.”

The funds were raised by several massive bake sales, that were all lead by LA Past President, Marlene Jordan.

“We are just overjoyed and tremendously proud to be able to make this come together,” said Jordan. “Supporting our lovely community and being a member of this wonderful club for the past 48 years, has been one of the highlights of my life.”

Diane Peain, Eagles LA Vice President, said, “The $10,000 was raised by our very ambitious and committed volunteer workers. We are very grateful to Marlene Jordan, who spearheaded this by organizing the workers and orchestrating this major undertaking.”

The Fraternal Order of Eagles club’s motto is “People helping people,” and they are always accepting new members and volunteers. If you would like to join the club, or would like more information about their events, membership or fundraising, please call (250) 287-4990, email the LA secretary Marilyn Lewis at dalmar1@telus.net or visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CREaglesLadiesAuxiliary.

