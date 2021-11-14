Campbell River duo presents Anti-Asian Racism: The Story You May Not Know

Charis (left) and Thanh Tazumi are conducting a workshop on “The Story You May Not Know: what does anti-Asian racism look like?” which provides information and a space for this important conversation. Photo contributed

Join Thanh and Charis Tazumi as they discuss micro-aggressions, the model minority myth, and the history of anti-Asian racism in Canada in an online conversation on Nov. 24, from 3-4:30 p.m.

Thanh and Charis have presented Anti-Asian Racism: The Story You May Not Know to a wide range of institutions and organizations across Canada, including Atlantic Association of Colleges and University Student Services, Trinity Western University, the UVIC Student of Colour Collective, and the Volunteer Centre in Campbell River.

Thanh will share stories of her experiences as a refugee, as an Asian woman at work, and as a mother raising two daughters in a predominantly White society. She and her daughter Charis will talk about microaggressions, the model minority myth, the history of anti-Asian racism in Canada, as well as Western imperialism and its connection with the hyper sexualization of Asian women. They will share some ideas on how to be an ally.

This is an online conversation through Zoom, with a combination of slides, polls, video clips, scenarios, storytelling and collaborative conversations between the facilitators and participants. The event is presented by SIETAR BC. Visit their web site for more information and to register: www.sietar.bc.ca

