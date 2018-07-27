Campbell River Dog Fanciers host annual show

The Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society is pleased to be hosting its 34th Annual Canadian Kennel Club licensed Conformation Shows and Rally Obedience Trials.

Dates this year will be Saturday, Aug. 4, Sunday, Aug. 5 and Monday, Aug. 6. Two rally obedience trials each day will be held on the Saturday and Sunday only. The event takes place at Nunns Creek Park, 1465-16th Ave.

The number of entries this year total 245 on Saturday, 216 on Sunday and 196 on Monday. Judges selected by the club will be coming from Tijuana in Mexico, Nevada, Ontario, Alberta, as well as three from B.C.

Judging on Saturday will begin at 9 a.m., and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Saturday will also feature a special show for bulldogs, which has attracted an entry of 12. During the lunch breaks each day there will be special events including junior handling and puppy sweepstakes judging.

The club welcomes all dog lovers to come and enjoy many different breeds of dogs and watch the dogs being put through their paces in the rally obedience ring. Bring your chair, sit back, watch your favourite breed and cheer them on to the winners circle. Please note that Canadian Kennel Club rules do not allow any dogs on the show site that are not entered.

The judging schedule is available on their club website at campbellriverdogfanciers.com and on the club Facebook page.

Anyone with further questions is asked to please contact any club member or message them through their website or the Facebook page.