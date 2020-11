This Kestrel Ridge home in Kelowna is one of the prize homes in the B.C. Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery. A Campbell River couple won the grand prize and gets a choice of this home or one of six others or cash. Dream Lottery website

A couple of Campbell River residents have hit the jackpot by winning the B.C. Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery.

N. and R. Lambert of Campbell River bought the winning ticket and have the choice of grand home, vehicle and cash prize options.

The Lamberts have a choice of eight prizes involving luxury homes in Surrey, Tsawwassen, Kelowna, Okanagan Falls, Victoria, False Creek and Courtenay. Or, if they prefer, they can take the $2.2 million in cash.