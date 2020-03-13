Campbell River Citizens on Patrol will be participating in a major distracted driving campaign. They will be manning display boards at major intersections in the community that have been identified as high accident locations. Photo contributed

Campbell River COPS keep eye out for distracted drivers

Citizens on Patrol monitoring major intersections for cell phone using drivers

Campbell River Citizens on Patrol will be participating in a major distracted driving campaign this month.

They will be manning display boards at major intersections in our community that have been identified as high accident locations.

Roughly one in four fatal crashes on B.C .roads involves driver distraction. That’s why ICBC and police around the province are encouraging drivers to take a break from their phones. To emphasize the seriousness of driving while talking or texting on your cell phone a first-time offender’s fine is $620.00.

During the month it is anticipated that 30,000 vehicles will be checked. This initiative will involve 18 Campbell River Citizens on Patrol members. Drivers are encouraged not to use their cell phones while driving.

distracted driving

