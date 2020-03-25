Campbell River Community Foundation wants to raise $100,000 for COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Campbell River Community Foundation is raising funds for a COVID-19 Relief Fund to help organizations like the Campbell River Food Bank and other similar organizations combatting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image provided

The Campbell River Community Foundation (CRCF) is dedicated to “Helping People Help Others” and as the coronavirus impacts our world and our community, the foundation is spearheading a COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist local organizations in meeting the needs of others as quickly as possible.

The Campbell River Community Foundation announced this week it is allocating $30,000 of its annual community grant funds towards spearheading this initiative. Their goal is to help raise $100,000 that will then be dispersed to registered charities and qualified organizations whose work helps provide relief for those who lives have in some way been impacted by the coronavirus.

These funds will be raised and distributed as quickly as possible to organizations such as the Campbell River Food Bank, Grassroots and Kind Hearts, and other related community initiatives that combat the effects of COVID-19 in the greater Campbell River Community. All funds distributed will be approved by the Campbell River Community Foundation. These funds are dedicated to this cause and will be released on a continuous basis throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to use the resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs.

You can contribute by ….

• clicking on the donate tab at https://www.crfoundation.ca/ OR

• send a cheque payable to Campbell River Community Foundation, P.O. Box 734, Campbell River, BC V9W 6J3

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact the CRCF by e-mail at info@crfoundation.ca

