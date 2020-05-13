The Campbell River Community Foundation raised its fundraising target to $250,000 after passing its previous goal of $100,000. Photo supplied.

Campbell River Community Foundation sets new bar in COVID-19 fundraiser

Group hopes to raise $250,000 for local relief

After surpassing its fundraising goal last week, the Campbell River Community Foundation has set a new target for its COVID-19 relief fund.

The initial goal of the foundation was to raise $100,000, which would go to various groups and organizations in the city. That target was handily met in the first week of May thanks to donations from the City of Campbell River and the Strathcona Regional District. As of the latest update on May 8, the total donation is $165,080. The Foundation will be upping its goal to $250,000.

“There will be many organizations who experience the impact of funding shortfalls in many ways related to COVID-19 and where provincial or federal funding is not available or is inadequate. At a recent CRCF board meeting it was unanimously agreed to reset the target… in anticipation of further needs as we take further steps into these very uncertain times,” said a press release from the Foundation.

Applications are still being processed through the Foundation’s website to be reviewed weekly. The foundation has awarded over $50,000 to organizations like the Hospice Society, the North Island and Campbell River Transition Society, Salvation Army, Volunteer Association and Campbell River Family Services among others.

Donations can be made at the foundation’s website.

“This is a remarkable community with a generous heart,” the release said. “We know that the struggles are not over, and hope that we will continue to have the funds needed to alleviate the vulnerability that emerges at these times. In helping to fill those gaps we know that we can again prove this is a community that cares.”

