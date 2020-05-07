The Campbell River Community Foundation exceeded its goal in the COVID-19 Fundraising drive. The graph does not include the donation from the SRD. Photo supplied.

Campbell River Community Foundation exceeds COVID-19 fundraising goal

City and Regional District give over $50,000

Over $50,000 has been donated by the City of Campbell River and the Strathcona Regional District to the Campbell River Community Foundation’s COVID Relief fundraising drive.

The foundation launched the drive in late March, with the goal of raising $100,000 to support local charitable organizations and to provide COVID-19 relief to households within the local school district. By May 1, the foundation exceeded that goal, having raised $162,330.

“Throughout our region, people are doing their best to make the adjustments necessary to help keep each other safe, and this has had major impacts on local businesses and people ability to earn a living,” said SRD chair Michele Babchuk.

The SRD contributed $30,000 to the program, with a supplemental $2,500 from Electoral Area D. The city donated $20,000 to the cause. Other donations were from We Wai Kum ($2,500), and $30,000 from the Community Foundation. The rest of the funding has come from individual donors.

Three grants have already been given, including $5,000 to the John Howard Society of North Vancouver Island for food gift cards to distribute to people in need. A second grant was to the Campbell River Hospice Society, for $16,500 to continue operations for the next four months. The hospice’s regular fundraising events have been cancelled. The third grant was to Campbell River Family Services, for $10,000 to the Babies Best Chance program, which provides counselling, housing and personal supplies. This support includes a doubling for the next four months of the normally $10 food gift card that goes to helping purchase healthy food.

Other recipients include the Campbell River Salvation Army, for $5,000 to go toward the lunch program, the Vancouver Island Branch of the Canadian Cancer Society for $5,000 to help cancer victims from the area receive treatment in Victoria, and the North Island Transition Society for $5,000 to provide bag lunches to vulnerable women in Campbell River and to reopen showers for women in the streets after these facilities were closed due to the virus.

“The local non-profits who we turn to for help are struggling to assist for many reasons. In some cases, donations are down because businesses are not in a position to contribute. In some cases, these societies have lost volunteers or can’t raise funds by holding their popular events because of physical distancing requirements,” said foundation president and chair Craig Gillis. “We want to provide funding to bridge the gap for these local organizations so they can continue to help the people who need it most. We’re talking basics like food, clothing and shelter.”

Fundraising will continue. The foundation has reached out to around 20 local non-profits to complete an online application form to help assess the needs in the community. The groups who have applied provide services to a variety of vulnerable people, including seniors, families, newly unemployed and those dealing with housing insecurity.

“Campbell River has a long history of neighbours supporting neighbours, with the virus creating so much hardship for so many people and complicating our ability to help out in person, we’re directly supporting the people who are helping the members of our community most in need,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We’re all in this together, but some of us need more help to make it through.”

Donations can be made at http://www.crfoundation.ca.

RELATED: Campbell River COVID-19 Relief Fund close to $100,000 goal

Campbell River to review financial situation in light of COVID-19


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and DonationsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island Health needs photos to memorialize nurses in action

Just Posted

Campbell River Community Foundation exceeds COVID-19 fundraising goal

City and Regional District give over $50,000

North Island MP calls for a funding program fix for local businesses

MP Rachel Blaney calls on ministers to urgently fix programs that are leaving behind local businesses in remote and rural communities

Campbell River school superintendent says current learning opportunities not the new normal

‘It’s not homeschool and it’s not online’: superintendent

Vancouver Island wilderness tourism operator optimistic despite business dip

Christine Clarke, a Strathcona tourism operator, believes that people will want to ‘connect’ and come back to nature to ‘heal’ post COVID-19

Isolated B.C. First Nation seeks further seclusion in response to COVID-19

Accessible only by air or water, no one can get in or out of Kyuquot without First Nation’s permission

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Cowichan horse rescue needs help after tough beginning to 2020

Humanity for Horses Rescue Foundation has started a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of $33,000

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Most Read