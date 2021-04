Do you have any signs of spring on video? Share it with us

The trees are blooming at Campbell River’s City Hall. Photo by Sharon Yon/Scene It Photography

The cherry trees are blooming at Campbell River’s City Hall and photographer Sharon Yon captured the floral splendor on video on April 7.

Have you got any video of the signs of spring? Blooming flower beds, little lambs, anything? Share them with us by sending to editor@campbellrivermirror.com or message us through our Facebook page.

Campbell River