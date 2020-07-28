Campbell River city council sends video message to encourage charitable donations

As Campbell River passes the four-month mark of COVID-19 times, city council is sending out another short video message to encourage people to make charitable donations if possible.

“With COVID-19 and the major changes we’re facing together, some of us need more help to make it through,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We’re hoping to encourage anyone who has the means and hasn’t yet donated to local organizations to consider doing that.

The video highlights that local non-profits – which don’t have the same opportunities for fundraising during the pandemic – are working to provide the basics for many people in need.

See the video on the City’s COVID-19 webpage (campbellriver.ca/COVID-19) or on the YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/cityofcampbellriver).

With the launch of the video, Mayor Adams continues to encourage people to be extremely vigilant about public health.

“We recognize people have been very careful for a long time, but with expanded activities and travel, and more new cases of COVID-19, there’s cause for concern,” he says.

“The increasing number of cases are a reminder that we must all act to prevent the spread of this virus, that it’s up to everyone to take responsibility – and take precautions – to protect ourselves and each other from this highly contagious and dangerous disease.”

Mayor Adams urges everyone to keep safety top of mind this summer by: handwashing; keeping your distance from people who aren’t part of your household; wearing a mask if you can’t maintain that recommended two-metre distance; keeping social bubbles small, and activities safe.

