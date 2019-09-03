Campbell River Citizens on Patrol keeping an eye on your speed

Back-To-School Campaign will remind all drivers to slow down and be extra vigilant

Citizens on Patrol (COP) volunteers Jim Forsythe (left) and Pete Peterson were stationed at the Speed Watch location on 7th Ave. Tuesday morning. Speed Watch stations will be set up at various locations throughout the community during the first week of school and Monday and Tuesday of next week. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

As the new school year begins, the safety of the children is a concern to all.

That’s why the Campbell River Citizens On Patrol (COP) volunteers are setting up Speed Watch stations in school zones.

As the summer comes to an end, drivers are reminded lower speed limits will be in effect when school is back in session. The Back-To-School Campaign will remind all drivers to slow down and be extra vigilant in school zones.

Campbell River COP President Dave Jackson says, “Drivers need to be extra cautious at pedestrian crosswalks, be alert to children running out between parked cars and adhering to posted speed limits. As a community, we have been very fortunate over time as it relates to Back-To School safety.”

COPs’ first priority is to keep our children safe. By the COP volunteers being visible and monitoring the speed of vehicles, they hope the public becomes more aware of their driving habits.

The RCMP, ICBC and COP work closely together to ensure the safety of our children and the general public.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP issue reminder to keep school kids safe – obey rules of the road

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter