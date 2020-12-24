Campbell River Christmas Lights Tour Volume 3 (Central Campbell River)

We went on the hunt for Campbell River’s best holiday displays this year. Check out what we found!

This house at the corner of Cedar Street and 6th Avenue is certainly one of the best displays in central Campbell River this year.

In an effort to brighten up what, for many, has been a pretty dreary year, the team here at the Campbell River Mirror is going around looking for the best holiday displays that Campbell River has to offer this season.

Here’s Volume Two of our tour, which is made of up some of the best homes we found in central Campbell River (between Rockland Road and 7th Avenue).

If you haven’t been out to see the lights yet this year and need a little help, Andrew Smith has created a “Campbell River Christmas Light Tour Map” that can be found here, for those of you who want a little help finding houses to check out.

There’s also a Facebook page devoted to the endeavour of checking out Christmas lights in Campbell River called “Campbell River Christmas Lights.”

It can be found here.



miked@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverChristmasHolidays