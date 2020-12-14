Campbell River Christmas Lights Tour Volume 1

In an effort to brighten up what, for many, has been a pretty dreary year, the team here at the Campbell River Mirror is going around looking for the best holiday displays that Campbell River has to offer this season.
Let us know where we should be looking, and your house – or one you love – could end up in one of our videos or in the pages of an upcoming edition of the paper.
For now, please enjoy Volume One of our tour, which is a small selection of homes in Willow Point.
Oh, and don’t forget you can enter this contest by submitting a photo of your child’s Christmas themed drawing, your home’s decorations or your favourite holiday recipe. One winner will receive a $100 gift card from Save-On Foods, but the deadline to enter is today, so get on it!
