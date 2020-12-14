Campbell River Christmas Lights Tour Volume 1

We’re on the hunt for Capbell River’s best holiday displays of 2020. Where should we go next?

The Campbell River Mirror team is on the lookout for great holiday displays and sharing them with the community. Let us know where to look and your house could end up in one of our videos online at campbellrivermirror.com or in the pages of a paper between now and the end of the year. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

In an effort to brighten up what, for many, has been a pretty dreary year, the team here at the Campbell River Mirror is going around looking for the best holiday displays that Campbell River has to offer this season.

Let us know where we should be looking, and your house – or one you love – could end up in one of our videos or in the pages of an upcoming edition of the paper.

For now, please enjoy Volume One of our tour, which is a small selection of homes in Willow Point.

Oh, and don’t forget you can enter this contest by submitting a photo of your child’s Christmas themed drawing, your home’s decorations or your favourite holiday recipe. One winner will receive a $100 gift card from Save-On Foods, but the deadline to enter is today, so get on it!



