Campbell River Christmas Hampers donations flood in but deadline for application looms

Hamper volunteer John Flood accepts a cheque for $1,000 from Tyler Bruce of the Campbell River Firefighters Association. The Hamper Fund Donation office near Spinners in the Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre is open to accept donations of money, non-perishable food and new toys from Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in December. The phone number of the office is 250-914-3716. Donations may also be made online by visiting http://www.stpatscr.org/hamper_fund Photo contributed.

Members of the community who have need of a hamper must fill out a registration form that is available at the donation office, the Food Bank or the Income Assistance Ministry on Fourteenth Avenue. All completed forms must be placed in the designated box in the donation office in order to be processed. This week is the last full week to register for a hamper.

