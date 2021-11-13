Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund is ready to receive your donations

Also, if you need a hamper, application forms are available at the depot and other locations

The Hamper Fund donation office in the Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre opened on Nov. 15 to accept donations of money, new gifts and non-perishable food items.

The office is in the space next to Spinners. Members of the community who wish to receive a hamper this year may get a form from the donation office, the food bank or the Income Assistance Ministry. All completed forms must be submitted only at the donation office.

The donation office hours of operation are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday in November and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday in December.

Donations may also be made online by visiting http://www.stpatscr.org/hamper_fund.

RELATED: Hamper Fund gears up for another campaign

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations