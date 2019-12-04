Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund donations coming in but more is needed

Cathy Merrithew, left, from the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society presents a cheque for $400 to Debi Donovan and Ken Niesen of the Christmas Hamper Fund while Griffin “sits” guard. To make donations of new toys, gifts for seniors, non-perishable food items and money, go to the Hamper Fund office located in the Tyee Plaza in the former True Blue Pet Supplies store. The office is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Hamper delivery this year is on Dec. 21. Photo contributed

The Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund drive is in full swing but the deadline is fast approaching.

Recently, Tim Hortons, Campbell River Dog Fanciers and Campbell River firefighters made donations to this year’s drive.

To make donations of new toys, gifts for seniors, non-perishable food items and money, go to the Hamper Fund office located in the Tyee Plaza in the former True Blue Pet Supplies store.

The office is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Hamper delivery this year is on Dec. 21.

Tim Hortons managers Darcy Purcell and Tom Hergt donate the hot chocolate that will be placed in Christmas Hampers to John Gernon of the Knights of Columbus.