Cathy Merrithew, left, from the Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society presents a cheque for $400 to Debi Donovan and Ken Niesen of the Christmas Hamper Fund while Griffin “sits” guard. To make donations of new toys, gifts for seniors, non-perishable food items and money, go to the Hamper Fund office located in the Tyee Plaza in the former True Blue Pet Supplies store. The office is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Hamper delivery this year is on Dec. 21. Photo contributed

Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund donations coming in but more is needed

The Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund drive is in full swing but the deadline is fast approaching.

Recently, Tim Hortons, Campbell River Dog Fanciers and Campbell River firefighters made donations to this year’s drive.

To make donations of new toys, gifts for seniors, non-perishable food items and money, go to the Hamper Fund office located in the Tyee Plaza in the former True Blue Pet Supplies store.

The office is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Hamper delivery this year is on Dec. 21.

 

Tim Hortons managers Darcy Purcell and Tom Hergt donate the hot chocolate that will be placed in Christmas Hampers to John Gernon of the Knights of Columbus. To make donations of new toys, gifts for seniors, non-perishable food items and money, go to the Hamper Fund office located in the Tyee Plaza in the former True Blue Pet Supplies store. The office is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Hamper delivery this year is on Dec. 21. Photo contributed

Andy Michaluk of the Campbell River Firefighters (left) presents a cheque for $750 to Hamper volunteer Tony Coley. To make donations of new toys, gifts for seniors, non-perishable food items and money, go to the Hamper Fund office located in the Tyee Plaza in the former True Blue Pet Supplies store. The office is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Hamper delivery this year is on Dec. 21. Photo contributed

Previous story
B.C.’s 500th lung transplant, from Okanagan, delivers thanks

Just Posted

Campbell River municipal tax rate to rise 2.9 per cent in 2020

City council deliberated on next 10-year financial plan over three days this week

Blood Water II: Fish processing plant still discharges contaminated effluent, activist says

But company says testing and monitoring shows it has no measurable impact on the environment

Two Campbell River teens receive prestigious sport award

Ty Ludwikowski and Emoni Bush presented with Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

Design work underway on Strathcona Dam upgrade near Campbell River

Project will allow facility to draw water in the event of an earthquake

Counterfeit US$100 bills circulating in Campbell River

Crime Stoppers issues warning

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Opening day delayed at Mount Washington

Dec. 6 was set as opening day but will now be delayed due to lack of snow.

Province begins forfeiture of Shawnigan contaminated soil site

The forfeiture proceedings do not impact the closure plan for the landfill site

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Bag of cocaine left in Vancouver Island grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

Most Read