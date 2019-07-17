From left: Worth Matron Carmella Tsaros PM, Stacey Marsh Campbell River Hospital Foundation, Secretary Eveline Newman PM, and Worth Patron Chris Tsaros PP. Photo submitted

Campbell River Chas Maria continues fight against cancer with donation

Money goes to cancer care at the Campbell River Hospital

The Chas Maria Chapter No. 76, Order of the Eastern Star River recently donated $1,700 to the Hospital Foundation in support of Cancer Care at Campbell River Hospital.

Cancer care is the focus of this Eastern Star charity. The Chas Maria Chapter has raised thousands of dollars for othe hospital and in recent years has helped purchase a blanket warmer, a scale as well as supporting the cancer care library at Campbell River Hospital.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoudnation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164.

