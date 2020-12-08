Campbell River Charity checkstop a resounding success

Though nobody was nabbed for speeding, Saturday’s emergency services charity checkstop brought in quite a haul for the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper.
On behalf of Campbell River’s emergency services I’d really like to applaud the community,said Const. Maury Tyre.
We know it’s been a hard year for many people in the community and it’s great to see the rally of support for those less fortunate.
Over four hours, Campbell Riverites donated two and a half truckloads of non-perishable food and toys, as well as $2,300 in cash. The event was run by the Campbell River RCMP and Fire Department.
