Campbell River Charity checkstop a resounding success

Campbell River’s emergency services personnel conducted a Holiday Checkstop on Dogwood Street Dec. 5. They were asking people to stop into the Curling Club parking lot on Dogwood Street and make a donation to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Drive. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Though nobody was nabbed for speeding, Saturday’s emergency services charity checkstop brought in quite a haul for the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper.

On behalf of Campbell River’s emergency services I’d really like to applaud the community, said Const. Maury Tyre. We know it’s been a hard year for many people in the community and it’s great to see the rally of support for those less fortunate.

Over four hours, Campbell Riverites donated two and a half truckloads of non-perishable food and toys, as well as $2,300 in cash. The event was run by the Campbell River RCMP and Fire Department.

Holiday Checkstop



