Campbell River Chamber opens nominations for 2019 Business Awards of Distinction

Awards night getting moved to first Saturday in February of following calendar year

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce is changing up the schedule for its annual business awards.

Starting with the Campbell River Chamber 2019 Business Awards of Distinction, the celebration will be held in the following calendar year on the first Saturday of February.

It’s a move to line up with a “global standard” of celebration like the Golden Globes and the Oscars, which celebrate the previous year’s awards in the new year, the Chamber announced in a press release.

So the awards to celebrate 2019 will take place Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at the Campbell River Community Centre.

Cocktails will be served at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6. Entertainment, awards, and both a live and silent auction will follow.

The proceeds from the evening will be shared with the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, in support of the construction of the Qwalayu House in Campbell River, the Chamber’s Executive Director Mary Ruth Snyder said.

The Children’s Health Foundation has a $7-million fundraising campaign to build a home away from home in Campbell River. The home will be a place for people to stay while accessing hospital and nearby healthy care services.

The nominations for the 2019 Business Awards are now open at www.campbellriverchamber.ca.

