Campbell River celebrates National Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Children led the procession from KDC Health to Spirit Square. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorChildren led the procession from KDC Health to Spirit Square. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Representatives from First Nations located near Campbell River led the group in songs as they marched. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorRepresentatives from First Nations located near Campbell River led the group in songs as they marched. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
A large crowd filled the street as they made their way to Spirit Square. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorA large crowd filled the street as they made their way to Spirit Square. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Children took part in the drumming and singing. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorChildren took part in the drumming and singing. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
The marchers arrived half an hour early, which allowed more time for singing. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorThe marchers arrived half an hour early, which allowed more time for singing. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
A number of dances were performed. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorA number of dances were performed. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Dancers filled the square. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorDancers filled the square. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
A women’s warrior song was performed as well. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorA women’s warrior song was performed as well. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Emcee Shawn Decaire led the ceremony through the morning. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorEmcee Shawn Decaire led the ceremony through the morning. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

National Indigenous Peoples Day in Campbell River started out with the kids.

“It’s so beautiful to have these children be able to do what we couldn’t do: sing freely,” said Shawn Decaire at the beginning of the event. “That’s what this day symbolizes: reclaiming our rights and being proud.”

From KDC Health, a group of children led marchers to Spirit Square, singing and drumming through downtown Campbell River. At the square, singing continued through the morning until 11 a.m. when the opening ceremonies to the celebration began.

Speeches, songs and dancing continued on for a crowd of hundreds, as the smell of salmon wafted through the air. As the morning waned, kids could be seen climbing into the bouncy castle and trying out the rides set up on Shoppers’ Row.

Check back in for more coverage from today’s event.

RELATED: National Indigenous Peoples Day event underway at Spirit Square


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverIndigenous Peoples Day

Previous story
QUIZ: Honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day

Just Posted

Children led the procession from KDC Health to Spirit Square. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River celebrates National Indigenous Peoples’ Day

A structure fire was reported at the Tyee Apartments in downtown Campbell River on June 21. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Quick response from Campbell River fire crew to Tuesday afternoon kitchen fire

Campbell River Pickleball Association president, Graham Hues, gets in a few hits at the opening of the new courts at Robron Athletic Park on June 18, 2022. Ronan O’Doherty photo
PHOTOS: New pickleball courts unveiled in Campbell River

Shawn Decaire leads traditional singing and drumming in preparation for the National Indigenous Peoples Day march from KDC to Spirit Square today. Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
National Indigenous Peoples Day event underway at Spirit Square