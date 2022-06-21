Campbell River celebrates National Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Children led the procession from KDC Health to Spirit Square. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Representatives from First Nations located near Campbell River led the group in songs as they marched. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror A large crowd filled the street as they made their way to Spirit Square. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Children took part in the drumming and singing. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The marchers arrived half an hour early, which allowed more time for singing. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror A number of dances were performed. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Dancers filled the square. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror A women’s warrior song was performed as well. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Emcee Shawn Decaire led the ceremony through the morning. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

National Indigenous Peoples Day in Campbell River started out with the kids.

“It’s so beautiful to have these children be able to do what we couldn’t do: sing freely,” said Shawn Decaire at the beginning of the event. “That’s what this day symbolizes: reclaiming our rights and being proud.”

From KDC Health, a group of children led marchers to Spirit Square, singing and drumming through downtown Campbell River. At the square, singing continued through the morning until 11 a.m. when the opening ceremonies to the celebration began.

Speeches, songs and dancing continued on for a crowd of hundreds, as the smell of salmon wafted through the air. As the morning waned, kids could be seen climbing into the bouncy castle and trying out the rides set up on Shoppers’ Row.

Check back in for more coverage from today’s event.

