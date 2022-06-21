Campbell River celebrates National Indigenous Peoples’ Day

National Indigenous Peoples Day in Campbell River started out with the kids.
“It’s so beautiful to have these children be able to do what we couldn’t do: sing freely,” said Shawn Decaire at the beginning of the event. “That’s what this day symbolizes: reclaiming our rights and being proud.”
From KDC Health, a group of children led marchers to Spirit Square, singing and drumming through downtown Campbell River. At the square, singing continued through the morning until 11 a.m. when the opening ceremonies to the celebration began.
Speeches, songs and dancing continued on for a crowd of hundreds, as the smell of salmon wafted through the air. As the morning waned, kids could be seen climbing into the bouncy castle and trying out the rides set up on Shoppers’ Row.
