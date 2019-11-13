Campbell River celebrates National Child Day on Friday

Annual event at Community Centre recognizes the rights of children and lets them let loose for a day

Each year in November, the City of Campbell River sets up the Community Centre for a day of fun for the kids in recognition of Canada adopting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child declaring that children and youth should have basic human rights.

National Child Day serves as a reminder that children and youth are to be protected from all forms of child abuse, neglect and exploitation and have the right to be safe and grow up in a healthy environment.

This year’s event happens on Friday, Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and once again, there will be a ton of family-friendly activities set up, free of charge, for kids to engage with.

“National Child Day events we encourage play, creativity, imagination and culture with activities such as make it and take it stations, play-doh centre, music sessions, cardboard city and Family Place for healthy child and community development,” says recreation programmer Kara Shirley. “These activities help strengthen bonds between children, families and members of the wider community while celebrating diversity among families and cultures.”

Some of the activities happening this year include Family Gym, the always popular “Cardboard City” – where a room is transformed into the magical realm filled with tunnels and castles made of boxes – Shoo Shoo the Clown, paint-your-own-face, drumming, scarf dancing, Play-Doh table, family place, and silent room. And don’t forget about the free book give-away upstairs in the lounge.

Also, the city has announced that city transit is free on the day for families traveling to and from the event again this year, so hop on a bus and take in the fun on Friday.

Visit the city’s Recreation and Culture Department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Campbellriverrec to get up-to-date information on the event.



