Faye Peterson, 2, learns in to draw at the National Child Day event at the Campbell River Community Centre back in 2017. Mirror File Photo

Campbell River celebrates National Child Day on Friday

Annual event at Community Centre recognizes the rights of children and lets them let loose for a day

Each year in November, the City of Campbell River sets up the Community Centre for a day of fun for the kids in recognition of Canada adopting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child declaring that children and youth should have basic human rights.

National Child Day serves as a reminder that children and youth are to be protected from all forms of child abuse, neglect and exploitation and have the right to be safe and grow up in a healthy environment.

This year’s event happens on Friday, Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and once again, there will be a ton of family-friendly activities set up, free of charge, for kids to engage with.

“National Child Day events we encourage play, creativity, imagination and culture with activities such as make it and take it stations, play-doh centre, music sessions, cardboard city and Family Place for healthy child and community development,” says recreation programmer Kara Shirley. “These activities help strengthen bonds between children, families and members of the wider community while celebrating diversity among families and cultures.”

Some of the activities happening this year include Family Gym, the always popular “Cardboard City” – where a room is transformed into the magical realm filled with tunnels and castles made of boxes – Shoo Shoo the Clown, paint-your-own-face, drumming, scarf dancing, Play-Doh table, family place, and silent room. And don’t forget about the free book give-away upstairs in the lounge.

RELATED: National Children’s Day a chance to have fun, but remember safety

RELATED: Campbell River celebrates National Child Day

Also, the city has announced that city transit is free on the day for families traveling to and from the event again this year, so hop on a bus and take in the fun on Friday.

Visit the city’s Recreation and Culture Department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Campbellriverrec to get up-to-date information on the event.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Free menstrual products coming to NIC Campbell River campus
Next story
Local salon raises $5,300 for Ovarian Cancer Canada

Just Posted

Local salon raises $5,300 for Ovarian Cancer Canada

Affected team member catalyst for fundraiser

BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs set to play in Campbell River after ice rink closure

City of Port Alberni waiting on Technical Safety BC approval to re-open multiplex

Campbell River RCMP investigating after two stabbing incidents Tuesday night

Police are treating each case seperately and have one person in custody

Campbell River celebrates National Child Day on Friday

Annual event at Community Centre recognizes the rights of children and lets them let loose for a day

Free menstrual products coming to NIC Campbell River campus

Project to reduce barriers for students, says NIC president

VIDEO: Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

B.C. teen takes on bullies…nicely and publicly

‘I thought, enough is enough. I wanted to try something to stop it.’

Audit finds Canada’s fisheries in decline and response lacks urgency

Report says 17 per cent of fish stocks are critically depleted, up from 13.4 per cent in 2018

Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

One sign at the Toronto rally: ‘Rogers cancels Don, we cancel Rogers’

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Saanich School District students plan to rally outside Rob Fleming’s constituency office in Victoria

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

Most Read