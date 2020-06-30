Campbell River celebrates Canada Day virtually

Three-hour online video of community contributions available at noon Canada Day

Campbell River’s VIRTUAL Canada Day Celebration is three hours long and you can catch it online at www.campbellrivercanadaday.com.

The Campbell River Canada Day Committee, led by chair Carol Chapman, believed all along a virtual celebration could be done. They asked everyone to decorate their homes, their cars, their businesses, even themselves — in Canada Day colours — take photos and/or videos of everything or everyone that has been decorated and upload them to www.campbellrivercanadaday.com and they did.

View it on the Campbell River Canada Day website www.campbellrivercanadaday.com on July 1 beginning at 12 p.m.

Some of the events you would have been at if there was an in-person celebration were either filmed ahead of time or people shared photos from years past such as KidsFest, the Rotary Parade, the Huck Finn Fishing Derby, the Talent Show, and the Pancake Breakfast — there is all this and much, much more!

RELATED: Make a contribution to the Virtual Canada Day – upload pics, videos to new website

The organizers thanked everyone who submitted photos and videos. Special thanks went to Tremain Media and Shaw Spotlight Campbell River for compiling the three-hour VIRTUAL Celebration of Canada Day — Campbell River Style.

It will also air on Shaw Spotlight July 1 at 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

NOTE: It will continue to air on Shaw Spotlight from July 2 to Sept. 6, check tv guide for times.

RELATED: Despite pandemic, country figuring out different ways to celebrate Canada Day

Canada DayCoronavirus

