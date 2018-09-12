Campbell River campus of North Island Hospital celebrates one year of operations

The North Island Hospital campus in Campbell River is celebrating its first anniversary and marking the milestone with approximately 5,000 hospital admissions, 25,000 Emergency Department visits and nearly 400 babies born.

“The hard work and dedication of hospital staff and physicians and the community is evident in this facility,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “I congratulate everyone involved for not only building a great hospital but for making it a welcoming, accessible place for patients to receive the culturally safe, quality care that people deserve.”

“People from across the North Island waited a long time for this hospital,” said Claire Trevena, MLA North Island. “It is good to be celebrating its first anniversary and again have an opportunity of thanking everyone involved in making it a reality.”

The new 95-bed campus replaced the original Campbell River and District General Hospital, which has now been fully removed from the hospital site.

Since opening, the new hospital has handled approximately:

· 5,000 patient admissions

· 25,000 Emergency Department visits

· 385 births

· 3,000 surgeries

· 3,000 MRI exams

· 9,300 CT exams

“It feels like yesterday that we were celebrating the opening of this hospital campus,” said Dermot Kelly, Island Health Executive Director for the Comox Valley, Strathcona and North Island region. “Completing the transition into the new hospital and getting such a complex facility running smoothly required tremendous effort and cooperation by our staff, partners and the entire community.”

The Campbell River campus of the North Island Hospital was the first to open, on Sept. 10, 2017. The Comox Valley campus opened three weeks later, on Oct. 1, 2017.

“The spirit of cooperation that we saw during the move has continued over the last year, as our partners, staff, physicians and volunteers have worked tirelessly to provide the best possible experience and care for everyone who comes through our doors,” said Kelly. “This effort will definitely continue to benefit our community in the future.”

Island Health provides health care and support services to more than 767,000 people on Vancouver Island, the islands in the Salish Sea and the Johnstone Strait, and mainland communities north of Powell River.

With more than 20,000 staff and over 2,000 medical staff, 6,000 volunteers, and the dedicated support of foundations and auxiliaries, Island Health delivers a broad range of health services, including: public health services, primary health care, home and community care, mental health and addictions services, acute care in hospitals, and much more across a huge, geographically diverse region.

