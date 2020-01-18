Campbell River cadets show off their marksmanship

Cadets take aim at targets in the 1st annual Campbell River Tri-service Marksmanship Competition at the Navy League Hall Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Cadets from all three service divisions converged on Campbell River’s Navy League Hall Saturday for the first annual Campbell River Tri-service Marksmanship Competition.

Forty-eight cadets from army, navy and air cadet units participated in the first-ever shooting competition. The target shooting was done with .177 calibre Daisy 853C air rifles and top Senior Cadet, Top Junior Cadet and Top Unit awards were up for grabs.

Commanding officer Lt. Mat Carlow said the event was created to generate some inter-service cooperation and bring the various cadet arms together.

“And have some fun,” Lt. Carlow said.

